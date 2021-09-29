Advertisement

Nourish Lexington, Delivery Co-Op team up to deliver food to those in need

While Nourish Lexington has been able to help and deliver meals to families throughout the...
While Nourish Lexington has been able to help and deliver meals to families throughout the pandemic, a new partnership with Delivery Co-Op will help them expand to help even more families in the area.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 38 million people in the United States experienced hunger in 2020, according to the USDA’s latest household food insecurity report.

Kentucky also has its challenges with hunger.

While Nourish Lexington has been able to help and deliver meals to families throughout the pandemic, a new partnership with Delivery Co-Op will help them expand to help even more families in the area.

At the beginning of the pandemic, FoodChain Kitchen developed Nourish Lexington as an effort to help provide meals to those struggling during the pandemic.

When they first began, they had to run their own deliveries, along with volunteers, to family’s that suffer from economic hardships, disabilities, or transportation issues.

Now, in a partnership with Delivery Co-Op, who has helped create a sustainable and equitable model to help local restaurants, FoodChain will be able to help more families.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Nourish Lexington has exceeded 350,000 meals that have been distributed for free into the community, but the mobile meal model is going little bit deeper with fewer individuals and that’s one of the reasons actually why we are hoping to rank that up, because we believe the impact is a lot more powerful,” said Becca Self, Executive Director of FoodChain.

While Delivery Co-Op will be a big help for FoodChain, Self says they also have a great network of volunteers that will continue to help with deliveries as well.

Each week, FoodChain delivers about 150 households a week and they say that equates to about 500 individuals.

