One EKY medical facility is one of few in the region to offer monoclonal antibody treatment

(NIH)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, located in Hazard, is one of the few facilities in the region to offer monoclonal antibody therapy.

Monoclonal antibody infusions are used to treat high-risk individuals early on in their COVID-19 diagnosis to prevent severe symptoms and hospitalization. Medical Director at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, Dr. John Jones, said these infusions are in high demand.

”It’s something that a lot of people, even in bigger centers, are clamoring for and don’t necessarily have the supply,” said Jones. “So, the fact that we have it right here at home, is great.”

Dr. Jones said the facility is administering at least 30 infusions daily. He adds the infusions have helped combat the surge of COVID-19 cases in the area.

