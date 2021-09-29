Advertisement

Police: Barbourville man arrested and charged with drug offenses, suspected of selling counterfeit pills

Darien Bargo was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000...
Darien Bargo was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.(Knox County Detention Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville man was arrested Saturday on drug charges after police say a woman was brought unresponsive into Barbourville ARH.

The woman appeared to have taken an Oxycodone tablet. Detectives with the Barbourville Police Department were able to identify the source of the tablet and prepared a search warrant against 31-year-old Darien Bargo of Barbourville.

Once searched, detectives found that Bargo’s house contained a large quantity of what are believed to be counterfeit pills disguised as common medications including Oxycodone and Alprazolam. Detectives were also able to take more than $15,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Police were also able to identify the overdose victim, but her name is not being released.

Bargo was arrested and charged with the distribution of Oxycodone and distribution of Alprazolam. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond while waiting on a transfer to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
For 23-year-old Chloe Rogers, the pressures of college and then COVID hitting last year ended...
Mercer Co. family using their daughter’s story to grow awareness for mental health
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 numbers, booster shot guidance
Police lights.
Paris, Ky. police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)...
Lexington police arrest two in connection with 2020 murder of star basketball player

Latest News

Fayette Co. Public Schools makes changes to school calendar
From Boyd to Calloway counties and everywhere in between, lights filled stadiums Tuesday night...
Stadium lights across the state shine bright to honor Coach Matney
Restaurant owners in Lexington say they're facing some of the hardest times since the pandemic...
Ky. restaurant owners facing some of the hardest times they’ve seen during the pandemic
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Heaven Hill strike enters third week as union claims negotiations stalled