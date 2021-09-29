Second Madison County Detention Center escapee back in custody

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A second man who escaped the Madison County Detention Center earlier this month is in custody.

On Sept. 2, Bryan Jones and Justin Richardson walked away from the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond.

On Sept. 8, police arrested Jones in the area of the Dixie Plaza Mobile Home Park.

The search continued for Richardson, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Richmond.

According to an arrest citation, when police found Richardson, he had a folded post-it note above his pocket that he immediately said was “dope.” Police said inside the folded paper was a brown powder substance, suspected to be heroin.

Police said they also found other drugs on Richardson.

He faces two charges of drug possession.

