‘This is a whodunnit’: Murder investigation underway in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder investigation underway in southern Kentucky after a man was found dead in his home.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead Saturday morning. An autopsy determined McCarty had been shot multiple times.

“I don’t understand that, because he was friendly with everyone. Well, except for one person that didn’t like him,” said friend Bill Chasteen.

On Friday, McCarty was supposed to meet people to close the deal on the sale of his apartment and when he didn’t show up, they went to the sheriff’s office. A deputy then discovered McCarty‘s body inside his home on Maple Grove Road.

“He was ready to enjoy life….then someone took it away from him.” On day Laurel County man was to sell his business….police say someone murdered him inside his home. More at 5pm and 6pm @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/TmP7sBvENz — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 29, 2021

Deputies describe it as an unusual case for the area.

“On most of our murders we have people fighting, or witnesses. This is not the case. This is a whodunnit. We are going to have to work on it,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

McCarty was a farmer and he owned rental property.

Funeral services will take place Saturday at Bowling Funeral home.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office do believe they can solve the case, but say it may take some time.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.