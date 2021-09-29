Advertisement

UK’s Fortner a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Award given to player who best exemplifies academic success, football performance and leadership abilities
Luke Fortner, a UK center, has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
Luke Fortner, a UK center, has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior center Luke Fortner on Wednesday was named a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Award, given annually to an individual who exemplifies the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Fortner is one of 176 semifinalists for the award.

Fortner, from Sylvania, Ohio, has played in 46 games for the Wildcats, starting 27. In the classroom, Fortner holds a 3.86 grade point average and is set to graduate with his MBA in May of 2022.

Fortner is also known for his work in community service projects, which include:

· Volunteered with other engineering students at UK’s 2020 “Engineers Day” to celebrate engineering and showcase the “Lift Them Up” cart

· Volunteered at Urban Impact at the Woodhill Community Center, an organization that strives to enable youth to grow, succeed and lead

· Volunteer reader at Athens-Chilesburg Elementary

· Volunteer for Read Across America at Fayette County public schools

· Volunteered with Habitat for Humanity

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Paris, Ky. police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)...
Lexington police arrest two in connection with 2020 murder of star basketball player
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Beshear, Ford officials announce plans for new battery plant

Latest News

The Big 12 / SEC Challenge television schedule was released on Wednesday.
UK - Kansas basketball tip time set
From Boyd to Calloway counties and everywhere in between, lights filled stadiums Tuesday night...
Stadium lights across the state shine bright to honor Coach Matney
A touching tribute all across the commonwealth Tuesday night.
WATCH | Stadium lights across the state shine bright to honor Coach Matney
File image
Charges against UK football players in burglary case dismissed