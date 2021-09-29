UK’s Fortner a semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior center Luke Fortner on Wednesday was named a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Award, given annually to an individual who exemplifies the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Fortner is one of 176 semifinalists for the award.

Fortner, from Sylvania, Ohio, has played in 46 games for the Wildcats, starting 27. In the classroom, Fortner holds a 3.86 grade point average and is set to graduate with his MBA in May of 2022.

Fortner is also known for his work in community service projects, which include:

· Volunteered with other engineering students at UK’s 2020 “Engineers Day” to celebrate engineering and showcase the “Lift Them Up” cart

· Volunteered at Urban Impact at the Woodhill Community Center, an organization that strives to enable youth to grow, succeed and lead

· Volunteer reader at Athens-Chilesburg Elementary

· Volunteer for Read Across America at Fayette County public schools

· Volunteered with Habitat for Humanity

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.