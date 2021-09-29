Advertisement

WATCH: Florida man captures gator in garbage can

By Mykal Vincent and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WVUE/Gray News) – A man in Florida took matters into his own hands when he found an alligator roaming around his property.

WVUE reports Army veteran Abdul Gene Malik posted a video on social media of his daring alligator capture.

His trap of choice? A large black garbage bin.

With nerves of steel, you can hear Malik say, “I got kids to protect,” as he slowly pushes back the gator with the trash can.

The gator stood its ground, however, refusing to simply crawl inside and instead hissed and chomped at the plastic receptacle.

By a stroke of luck or genius, the lid of the can swings down, hitting the gator on the head, stunning it long enough for Malik to charge with the bin and wrangle the gator inside.

He scoops it upright, tail thrashing about, and closes the lid on it nonchalantly as if he didn’t just capture a gator in a trash can.

The video ends as Malik is seen wheeling the canned gator down a grassy hill where it scurries into nearby bushes.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Paris, Ky. police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)...
Lexington police arrest two in connection with 2020 murder of star basketball player
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Beshear, Ford officials announce plans for new battery plant

Latest News

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father
George Frayne, who as leader of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airman enjoyed a cult...
George Frayne, aka rock star Commander Cody, dead at 77
The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove...
‘This is a whodunnit’: Murder investigation underway in Laurel County
Time is running out for Congress to stave off a government shutdown, with money to fund...
Democrats at odd as crisis looms
Maria Fuentes, a 31-year-old Russell Springs mother of three, is searching for someone very...
Russell Springs woman searching for kayaker who saved her life