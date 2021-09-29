Advertisement

WATCH: WKYT viewer captures part of Scott County chase on video

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown woman is facing charges after police say she lead them on a chase Tuesday morning.

A viewer sent us eyewitness video (watch above). You can see it was a tense scene along US 25 in northern Scott County. The video shows a deputy with a long-gun near a truck, before it took off down Double Culvert Road.

Georgetown police told us it started after a report of a stolen pickup in city limits.

Police put down spike strips to stop the truck.

Police say the driver, Stacy Wilburn, faces multiple charges including wanton endangerment and fleeing and evading.

