WATCH: WKYT viewer captures part of Scott County chase on video

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown woman is facing charges after police say she lead them on a chase Tuesday morning.

A viewer sent us eyewitness video (watch above). You can see it was a tense scene along US 25 in northern Scott County. The video shows a deputy with a long-gun near a truck, before it took off down Double Culvert Road.

Georgetown police told us it started after a report of a stolen pickup in city limits.

Police put down spike strips to stop the truck.

Police say the driver, Stacy Wilburn, faces multiple charges including wanton endangerment and fleeing and evading.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.