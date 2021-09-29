Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue team wins Land Rover in nationwide contest

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team won the Land Rover’s Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards and is a proud new owner of a new vehicle. The winners were announced on Facebook Live and their reaction was priceless.

The sounds of cheers filled the room as Wolfe County Search and Rescue discovered they had won the award.

“It got pretty dusty in there, we were all pretty emotional about it. I still am a little bit,” said John May, the chief of the rescue team.

May said it was a pleasant surprise. They had been using a 20-year-old vehicle and they are excited to be able to retire it.

“It was very, very old and pretty well rusted out. We had the windows duck taped up. We didn’t want to put any money in it. We were hoping we could win this thing,” May said.

The team is a nonprofit and they receive all funds through donations and grants. They were hopeful about the contest from the community’s support.

“We thought we had a decent chance. I mean just looking at the social media. You know the number of likes and shares of all the stuff we were putting out there and the voting process. You know it looked like we had a good response,” May said.

A response by not just the people of Wolfe County, but the people from the state of Kentucky and nationwide. The team just can’t thank everyone enough.

“Thank you, thank you. I mean you know we’ve had so many comments and our votes counted so it went to a good cause, and you know we couldn’t have done it without the people of Kentucky and outside of Kentucky,” May said.

The team is in talks with Land Rover and after they decide on the design of the vehicle, it should make its way to the Red River Gorge as the new year starts to helps them continue to save lives.

