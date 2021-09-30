40+ rabbits rescued from Deer Park apartment

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati animal rescue is up 41 rabbits after visiting a single apartment on Thursday.

Officials with Hamilton County Animal Services and Cincinnati Animal CARE found the rabbits in a Deer Park apartment.

This is Frank. He and several other rabbits are in need of a place to live after a local shelter rescued him and 40 others from an apartment. Crews say someone left the rabbits behind after they were evicted. How you can help tonight at 10p. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/r1OUBDJMlR — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) October 1, 2021

The rabbits were left behind after the apartment tenant was evicted.

Eighteen of the rabbits were rescued on Thursday, and the others will be retrieved in the coming days.

The landlord is helping take care of the left-behind rabbits in the meantime.

“It doesn’t look like it was a hoarding case, but it was probably another situation where they had good intentions and it just got out of hand,” said Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal CARE.

Anderson says, all things considered, the rabbits are in pretty good shape.

But the shelter isn’t accustomed to caring for so many rabbits at once.

“Forty-one rabbits is not something we are equipped to handle,” said Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal CARE. “When we have one rabbit here, we’re like.. we really need to get this rabbit adopted.”

The shelter has not taken in that many rabbits in the last 14 months combined, meaning the shelter is in “urgent need” of supplies.

That includes rabbit cages.

Those who have extra rabbit cages or large dog crates laying around are urged to consider donating them to Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.