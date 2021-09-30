Advertisement

40+ rabbits rescued from Deer Park apartment

The shelter is asking anyone with extra rabbit cages or large dog crates to donate them.
Cincinnati Animal CARE rescued 41 rabbits from a Deer Park apartment.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Courtney King
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati animal rescue is up 41 rabbits after visiting a single apartment on Thursday.

Officials with Hamilton County Animal Services and Cincinnati Animal CARE found the rabbits in a Deer Park apartment.

The rabbits were left behind after the apartment tenant was evicted.

Eighteen of the rabbits were rescued on Thursday, and the others will be retrieved in the coming days.

The landlord is helping take care of the left-behind rabbits in the meantime.

“It doesn’t look like it was a hoarding case, but it was probably another situation where they had good intentions and it just got out of hand,” said Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal CARE.

Anderson says, all things considered, the rabbits are in pretty good shape.

But the shelter isn’t accustomed to caring for so many rabbits at once.

“Forty-one rabbits is not something we are equipped to handle,” said Ray Anderson with Cincinnati Animal CARE. “When we have one rabbit here, we’re like.. we really need to get this rabbit adopted.”

The shelter has not taken in that many rabbits in the last 14 months combined, meaning the shelter is in “urgent need” of supplies.

That includes rabbit cages.

Those who have extra rabbit cages or large dog crates laying around are urged to consider donating them to Cincinnati Animal CARE in Northside.

