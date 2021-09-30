Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Moves In This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final day of September and the month is going on on a rather pleasant note for most of the region. As we head into October, the pattern features an increase in showers and storms with a pattern likely to stay unsettled through the first week or so of the new month.

As always, let’s begin with what’s happening out there today and then roll it forward.

Temps remain on the seasonably warm side, but a few more clouds will be noted. There’s even the chance for a few showers and storms to show up across areas of western Kentucky.

Friday will then feature a few more storms going up in the west, but the rest of the state looks to be in pretty good shape for day one of October.

The setup for the later half of the weekend and into next week continues to look pretty damp and could bring quite a bit of rain to our region and much of the eastern half of the country. Scattered showers and storms will increase from west to east here on Saturday, but this isn’t even close to a washout. As a matter of fact, the farther east you live, the better the chance at a mainly dry day. Showers and storms then increase and become more widespread Sunday into Monday.

From there, this upper level system looks to camp out over us or very near us through most of next week. As this happens, something tropical may flare up off the southeastern seaboard with that moisture possible getting entrained into the upper low.