Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Bell County Coroner told WYMT that 41-year-old Daniel Ledford of Middlesboro was killed in the officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.

The coroner said Ledford was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Original Story:

Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an officer involved shooting in Middlesboro.

Officials with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that they were called to a shooting involving the Middlesboro Police Department around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

