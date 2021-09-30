Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Bell County Coroner told WYMT that 41-year-old Daniel Ledford of Middlesboro was killed in the officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.
The coroner said Ledford was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.
Original Story:
Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an officer involved shooting in Middlesboro.
Officials with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that they were called to a shooting involving the Middlesboro Police Department around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.
