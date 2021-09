FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews are on scene of an apartment fire in frankfort.

It’s at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.

Our crew says there is a lot of smoke coming from the building, while firefighters work to get the fire under control.

We do not have much information yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

Fire crews in Frankfort are battling a fire on Leawood Drive. Here’s a pic from the scene. I’m working to learn more right now pic.twitter.com/WHZdcLxyGH — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) September 30, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.