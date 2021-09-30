Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing woman in Lexington

Subedi was last seen Wednesday evening.
Subedi was last seen Wednesday evening.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a golden alert for a missing woman.

77-year-old Lila Subedi was last seen around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when she went out for a walk on Hemp Hill Drive.

Police said Subedi has dementia.

She is 5′5″ tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Fayette Co. Public Schools makes changes to school calendar
Restaurant owners in Lexington say they're facing some of the hardest times since the pandemic...
Ky. restaurant owners facing some of the hardest times they’ve seen during the pandemic
KDE releases its 2020-2021 Ky. school report card data
A Georgetown woman is facing charges after police say she lead them on a chase Tuesday morning.
WATCH: WKYT viewer captures part of Scott County chase on video

Latest News

Rounds of showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain returns soon
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking a wetter weekend
Athletes of the Week.
MoCo’s Jones, Diallo earn Athlete of the Week honors
The Lexington Fire Department has been celebrating its 150th anniversary.
Lexington firefighters continue 150th anniversary celebration at newest fire station