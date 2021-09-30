Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,510 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,510 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 691,363 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.08% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 729 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 53 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 8,770.

As of Thursday, 1,976 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 566 are in the ICU, and 381 are on ventilators.

