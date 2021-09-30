‘He did not deserve this’: Pike County family searching for answers after foul play confirmed in KSP death investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Sep. 18, 74-year old Hazard Miller told his wife goodbye and that he would see her tomorrow and left his home on Feds Creek to hunt for ginseng. After he had been on his hunting trip for longer than expected, Miller’s family reported him as a missing person.

Soon after, on Monday, Sep. 20, Kentucky State Police Post 9 received a call about a “possible deceased human body” found near an abandoned surface mining access road in the Phelps community of Pike County. Sometime later, the search for Hazard Miller turned into a death investigation.

“They said they found a body and we found out just a little while after that it was him,” said his wife, Brenda Miller. “It was devastating for the whole family.”

The family, shocked at the events that had taken place, say that Hazard meant the world to them and the tragedy will affect the family and the community forever.

“He was really a good man. Good husband, good grandfather, great grandfather, kids absolutely adored him,” said Brenda. “He liked to flat foot and he was trying to teach all the grandkids to flat foot. He was just fun.”

On Wednesday, Sep. 29, KSP confirmed that the investigation was still ongoing as well as the family’s suspicions about Hazard’s death.

“The death investigation of Hazard Miller is still an active, ongoing investigation at this time,” said KSP Post 9 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Michael Coleman. “At this point in the investigation, we are able to confirm that foul play was involved in the death of Hazard Miller.”

The family is now searching for who could have done this and why and is offering a reward for any information that leads directly to those details.

“He did not deserve this from nobody,” said Brenda. “I have no idea why anybody would want to do this.”

Trooper Coleman also said you can contact KSP Post 9 at (606) 433-7711 with any information regarding Hazard’s death and all tips can remain anonymous.

