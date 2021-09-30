Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking a wetter weekend

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll get in a couple of dry days today & Friday. The pattern shifts to wetter by this weekend.

We have been very fortunate lately with the dry stretch of days we have experienced. Most days have been sunny & dry since last week. Now, our pattern will begin to change a little. Rounds of showers & storms will be back for the weekend.

Timing the weekend rain has been the most challenging factor. I do think that we all get in on it and that most of it will arrive around Saturday afternoon. The first batch that gets here will be mainly scattered. Our better chances will get here on Sunday. Soaking rains will be back in town.

Take care of each other.

