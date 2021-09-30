Advertisement

Kentucky prioritizing people in need of monoclonal antibody treatment

Norton Healthcare offers the monoclonal antibody treatment at two of its Louisville facilities.
Norton Healthcare offers the monoclonal antibody treatment at two of its Louisville facilities.(Norton Healthcare)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new system to determine who can get monoclonal antibody treatments, coming after a nationwide shortage of the antibodies was announced two weeks ago.

Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack explained the antibodies give patients a temporary immune system boost to prevent cases from becoming severe. People at high risk of being hospitalized are eligible.

“If you have no medical problems, you’re very low priority,” Stack said. “If you have high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease, there’s a whole list of things, cancer, active treatment with medication that weakens your immune system. All those things would qualify you.”

The federal government now supervise distribution of a capped number of treatments given to each state from week to week.

Dr. Joseph Flynn, the chief administrative officer of Norton Medical Group, said Norton has been giving about 140 doses of the treatment every day. He said people who qualify haven’t had issues being approved.

“To my knowledge, we haven’t turned anybody away. If they’re eligible, we treat them with this,” he said.

He said only about 10 to 12% of people who received the treatment were eventually hospitalized, but he stressed those were very vulnerable people.

Michele Sawyers got the monoclonal antibody infusion the same week the shortage was announced. She said the treatment did its job and she felt better shortly after receiving it.

Sawyers hopes the shortage doesn’t get worse.

“It is a concern for me because if I were sick with it again, I would really hope that I could get it again if I needed it.”

A list of treatment sites is available here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.
Two dead, several hurt after fire at Frankfort apartment building
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Fayette Co. Public Schools makes changes to school calendar
Restaurant owners in Lexington say they're facing some of the hardest times since the pandemic...
Ky. restaurant owners facing some of the hardest times they’ve seen during the pandemic
A Georgetown woman is facing charges after police say she lead them on a chase Tuesday morning.
WATCH: WKYT viewer captures part of Scott County chase on video

Latest News

Abortion protection bill pre-filed in General Assembly
Families are dealing with devastating losses after two people were killed in an apartment...
Red Cross helping families, neighbors process Frankfort apartment fire
On Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council’s Committee of the Whole held a special...
Lexington city leaders hold special meeting to deliberate on American Rescue Plan proposals
Workforce Re-entry
Eight Pulaski County inmates graduate Workforce Re-entry Program
WKYT'S Sam Dick and Rusty Parsons meet after cancer journey.
Sam Dick’s cancer journey continues to help others