Kentucky’s fall forest fire season starts Friday

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - October 1 is the first day of the fall forest fire season in Kentucky.

As the days become more dry, it’s important to prepare in the instance of a nearby fire.

It’s important to make sure you are aware of your surroundings when or before burning debris and if you see a fire that’s burning uncontrollably nearby to call for help.

It’s important to stay fire wise during the season and remove any leaves, debris, and firewood from your yard and against your home. Also make it sure all fires are completely extinguished before you leave them. This will help to protect your home before the event of a fire and if fires are nearby.

“As they are burning brush piles and try not to let the fire escape and also it’s really important to be mindful of your surroundings,” said Brandon Howard, director of the Kentucky Division of Forestry. “If they see suspicious activity, if they start to see smoke, just pay attention to maybe some vehicles in the area and be sure to let us know because we would really like to lower the arson rate on wildfires here in a state and we really can’t do it without the help of the public.”

If you do need to burn, it’s important to refresh yourself on the fire restrictions that will be in place during wildfires season and check on future weather conditions.

In Kentucky, two-thirds of all wildfires are started by arson with eastern Kentucky being the hot spot for most wildlife activity.

