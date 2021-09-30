Advertisement

Lexington firefighters continue 150th anniversary celebration at newest fire station

By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’re invited to help the Lexington Fire Department celebrate a rather large anniversary—150 years of protecting and serving the community.

After a couple weeks full of events, everything ends in a large festival this weekend.

“Last week we went to fire station four, which is our oldest station…” Captain Jessica Bowman said. “This week we’re at station 24, which is our newest station.”

A century of history in one fire station, to the newest station with only a couple of years under its belt. But still filled with just as much dedication, and a passion for saving lives.

“We have a proud service of tradition and history and that’s what we’ve been trying to honor these last few weeks,” Bowman said.

It’s something the Lexington Fire Department is hoping to share with the community.

“So if you’re interested in the fire service at all, you can see how we started, and where we are now,” Bowman said.

Bowman said the fire department has been celebrating their 150th anniversary all month long. The celebration kicked off with a parade through downtown. Then, the community was invited to tour and hang out at the oldest station. And Wednesday night, they were invited back out to see the newest.

“There’s some fun things that make it unique. A couple of the things is it’s our only fire station built within a neighborhood,” Bowman said.

It’s also two stories and the biggest station in the department. However, the bouncy houses sadly are packed away at the end of the day.

“It’s just a good opportunity for us to interact with the community and get to know the people we serve,” Bowman said.

The Fire Prevention Festival will be this Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Masterson Station Park. They expect about 4,000 people enjoying food, games, a petting zoo and more.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Paris, Ky. police investigating possible attempted kidnapping
Police say they arrested 22-year-old Tayte Patton (right) and 19-year-old Antonio Turner (left)...
Lexington police arrest two in connection with 2020 murder of star basketball player
If you ever visit the Sacras’ house in Shelby County, you would think they’re getting a new...
Veteran family in the ‘hole’ $75,000 following failed construction project
Restaurant owners in Lexington say they're facing some of the hardest times since the pandemic...
Ky. restaurant owners facing some of the hardest times they’ve seen during the pandemic
The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs

Latest News

Athletes of the Week.
MoCo’s Jones, Diallo earn Athlete of the Week honors
For more than 18 months now, the men and women at UK Chandler Hospital have faced COVID-19 head...
‘It knows no boundaries:’ UK Healthcare launches video series showing struggles of hospital workers
The debate over school resource officers in Jefferson County Public Schools has reemerged after...
Expert: School resource officers can’t fix all issues of violence in schools
The city of Pikeville has experienced economic growth throughout a pandemic as well as a...
Pike County town experiences economic growth despite pandemic