Lexington firefighters continue 150th anniversary celebration at newest fire station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You’re invited to help the Lexington Fire Department celebrate a rather large anniversary—150 years of protecting and serving the community.

After a couple weeks full of events, everything ends in a large festival this weekend.

“Last week we went to fire station four, which is our oldest station…” Captain Jessica Bowman said. “This week we’re at station 24, which is our newest station.”

A century of history in one fire station, to the newest station with only a couple of years under its belt. But still filled with just as much dedication, and a passion for saving lives.

“We have a proud service of tradition and history and that’s what we’ve been trying to honor these last few weeks,” Bowman said.

It’s something the Lexington Fire Department is hoping to share with the community.

“So if you’re interested in the fire service at all, you can see how we started, and where we are now,” Bowman said.

Bowman said the fire department has been celebrating their 150th anniversary all month long. The celebration kicked off with a parade through downtown. Then, the community was invited to tour and hang out at the oldest station. And Wednesday night, they were invited back out to see the newest.

“There’s some fun things that make it unique. A couple of the things is it’s our only fire station built within a neighborhood,” Bowman said.

It’s also two stories and the biggest station in the department. However, the bouncy houses sadly are packed away at the end of the day.

“It’s just a good opportunity for us to interact with the community and get to know the people we serve,” Bowman said.

The Fire Prevention Festival will be this Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Masterson Station Park. They expect about 4,000 people enjoying food, games, a petting zoo and more.

