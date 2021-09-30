Man accused of crashing truck into historical Scott County home

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County man is facing charges after deptuies say he crashed into a historical home.

Deputies say they found Jesse Deskins slumped over the wheel at Rural King in Georgetown.

He woke up when deputies knocked on the window, struggled to put his truck in gear and took off.

Deputies say during a short pursuit he missed a curve at East Main, hit an embankment, went airborne and crashed into The House On Main in downtown Georgetown, which is used as an Airbnb.

People were inside at the time.

No one was hurt.

Deskin is facing several charges including wanton endangerment.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.