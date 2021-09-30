MoCo’s Jones, Diallo earn Athlete of the Week honors

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - What the Montgomery County Indians have in their backfield is a talented blend of speed and power with Adrian Jones and Jacob Diallo.

“It’s nice they can complement each other so well,” said head coach Jamie Egli. “You don’t really lose a lot going from one to the other.”

Against Grant County last Friday night, what Montgomery County did in two dozen total plays is quite astonishing. The game plan was simple.

“Just up the middle and on the edge, nobody could catch us,” said Diallo. The lineman were good. The blocks were good and they opened holes.”

“We don’t really give a lot of credit to our old lineman, but our lineman are the reason we get so many points,” added Jones. “They really try that hard because we don’t have that many. So I would say our lineman was the game plan.”

Listen to these numbers from a full four quarter game. Adrian Jones had nine carries for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Diallo with nine carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns. The Indians ran 24 plays for the entire game and won by two touchdowns! The defense might be the real MVPs because of what they had to endure.

“A high school defense playing 96 plays and winning? I’ve never heard of that. In 20 years of doing this, never even close to that! We ran only 20 plays on offense and it was like 24 yards of play we were averaging so it was a crazy night,” said Egli.

