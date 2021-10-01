Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students are seen outside of a school in Houston after a report of an active shooter Friday.
Students are seen outside of a school in Houston after a report of an active shooter Friday.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school. Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

