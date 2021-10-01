Advertisement

Abortion protection bill pre-filed in General Assembly

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Democratic state representatives pre-filed a bill to secure safe and legal access to abortion in Kentucky.

Mary Lou Marzian and Lisa Wilner said it’s in response to abortion challenges across the country, most notably in Texas.

This legislation would ensure the right to abortion, and preserve legal protections put in place by Supreme Court decisions like Roe v. Wade.

