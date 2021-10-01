Arbor Youth Services finishes renovations on home that provides young people a place to stay

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Arbor Youth Services is a Lexington nonprofit for homeless youth that gives them a place to stay for the evening. With the help of police officer Ryan Holland, Ashley HomeStore, and the community they are now able to expand to 18-24-year-olds.

Bunk beds and a new bathroom now line the upstairs of Arbor Youth Services for their much-needed young adult area. Lexington police officer Ryan Holland has had to take children to this facility, and he wants to help firsthand in any way possible to get kids a safe place to sleep.

“The kids that are coming in here that we don’t normally see on the street opens my eyes to the issues that we really do have in the city. That’s why you know it’s kind of a blessing to see people come together to fill a need,” Holland said.

A need that Lauren Hansley and her crew at Ashley HomeStore were able to fill by donating 14 new beds to the facility.

“So we want to make sure they were sturdy but they would be comfortable for them to sleep in. A lot of those kids are used to sleeping on the floor or in a tent or under a bridge or whatever it may be. So we wanted to make sure they are really comfortable,” Hansley said.

Lori Clemons, executive director of Arbor Youth Services, said that this will be life changing, but she tells us there is still work to be done. The organization only received 60% of what they needed in order to do their much-needed renovations. Without the other 40%, they may not be able to stay open until the end of the year.

“Challenge becomes using the other 40% so we don’t have to close this down in the future,” Clemons said.

People can start coming in as needed and all they have to do is come in before 8:00 p.m. to check in and they can have a place to stay for the night.

Today Arbor Youth Services, a Lexington nonprofit for homeless youth, finished renovations including more beds for people ages 18-24 to expand on a need for the community. More details later on @WKYT . #arbor #youth #services #homeless #lex pic.twitter.com/4ZTBYnAaCq — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) October 1, 2021

