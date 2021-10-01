Brandon White, 3-star wide receiver, commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cincinnati Moeller receiver Brandon White committed to Kentucky on Friday.

White, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound speedster, is rated the No. 187 receiver in the 2022 class by 247Sports Composite.

In addition to West Virginia, White chose the Wildcats over Indiana and Purdue.

