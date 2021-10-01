Advertisement

Brandon White, 3-star wide receiver, commits to Kentucky

Moeller player chose UK over West Virginia, others
Cincinnati Moeller wide receiver Brandon White committed to Kentucky on Friday.
Cincinnati Moeller wide receiver Brandon White committed to Kentucky on Friday.(YouTube)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cincinnati Moeller receiver Brandon White committed to Kentucky on Friday.

White, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound speedster, is rated the No. 187 receiver in the 2022 class by 247Sports Composite.

In addition to West Virginia, White chose the Wildcats over Indiana and Purdue.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.
Coroner identifies two killed in Frankfort apartment building fire
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear says official data now shows COVID-19 cases on the decline in Kentucky
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Kentucky driver’s licenses, IDs can be renewed by mail starting Oct. 1

Latest News

Churchill Downs Inc. announced Thursday that it plans to open a new, casino-like entertainment...
Churchill Downs Inc. to open new entertainment site in downtown Louisville
ALL BLUE Game Time Season Preview segment 4
All Blue Weather Preview - Florida
Athletes of the Week.
MoCo’s Jones, Diallo earn Athlete of the Week honors
Jim Matney
Coach Jim Matney's legacy colors the community