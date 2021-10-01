Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Arrives This Evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday and welcome to October! Wow… Are we really in the 10th month of the year?? This brand new month is starting out with a few showers and storms in the west and this action slowly spreads east over the weekend. Once it gets in here, it’s likely to hang around for much of the first full week of the month.

Temps today are pleasant across central and eastern Kentucky with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows are in the 50s with highs in the 70s. Things are a little different in the west as scattered showers and storms are rolling through parts of this area.

The setup after this features a slow-moving system working into the region and cutting off. Here’s a quick breakdown of how things play out…