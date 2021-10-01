Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Arrives This Evening
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday and welcome to October! Wow… Are we really in the 10th month of the year?? This brand new month is starting out with a few showers and storms in the west and this action slowly spreads east over the weekend. Once it gets in here, it’s likely to hang around for much of the first full week of the month.
Temps today are pleasant across central and eastern Kentucky with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows are in the 50s with highs in the 70s. Things are a little different in the west as scattered showers and storms are rolling through parts of this area.
The setup after this features a slow-moving system working into the region and cutting off. Here’s a quick breakdown of how things play out…
- Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous in the west Saturday with scattered stuff rolling into central Kentucky during the late afternoon and evening.
- As the upper low spins in, rounds of showers and storms kick into high gear Sunday and Monday.
- The upper low then slowly meanders around through the rest of the week, but the models will differ on where this goes.
- Each day will feature rounds of showers and some storms through Friday.
- Tropical moisture off the southeast coast will have to be watched as some of this may get entrained into the upper low.
- Heavy rain totals will be possible across our region over the next week and that’s something for us to keep a close eye on.