‘Don’t stop pedaling’: 71-year old Prestonsburg cyclist achieves his goal and then some

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Ted Hall is not your ordinary, run-of-the-mill 71-year old. He does enjoy retirement, spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as fishing on his bass boat, but there is more to his story than what meets the eye. Once a high school and college basketball referee, Hall was forced to retire from the court after multiple knee injuries and subsequently got out of shape.

“After I quit refereeing, I just kind of ballooned up,” said Hall. “I didn’t do anything but sit on the couch, eat, watch TV, and sit on my bass boat and fish. I wasn’t getting any exercise.”

His wife, tired of their sedentary lifestyle, suggested the two get out and do something.

“I thought she meant to get out and drive around, so I said sure,” said Hall. “She said she wanted to get some bikes and start riding.”

Soon after, Hall started to see the results of cycling on his body.

“I think she wanted to keep me around a little longer, so she wanted me to get fit and since last fall I’ve lost 40 pounds,” said Hall.

Soon after he started seeing results, Hall hatched a plan to ride a mile for each of his 71 years.

“It was really a goal for me, but I didn’t think I’d reach it,” said Hall. “I always said I wanted to match my age and I’m 71, so I was wanting to ride 71 miles.”

On Sunday, Sep. 19, Hall set out to reach his goal with some fellow cyclists on the Prestonsburg Passage Trail. After more than five hours of cycling, Hall said he was exhausted, but managed to surpass his goal and cycle 74.25 miles in a single ride. An achievement that he says is all thanks to his family, friends, and fellow cyclists’ support.

At his most recent doctor’s appointment, the doctor told Hall to “just keep pedaling” and Hall says he plans to keep it up.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done and I think that it’s going to extend my life,” said Hall.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.