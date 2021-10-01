Gameday in the Bluegrass: Things to know ahead of UK football’s sold-out game vs. Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The No. 9/10 ranked Florida Gators are coming to town Saturday, and a sellout crowd is expected to fill Kroger Field. UK Athletics has a few reminders for fans before they arrive.

Kentucky Football is asking fans on the north (away) side of Kroger Field, plus the student section, to wear white. The south (home) side, are asked wear to wear blue.

Here are some other important reminders for fans:

Arrive early! With a sellout crowd expected for the first time since capacity restrictions were removed, we recommend fans arrive early to avoid pregame issues associated with such a highly anticipated game.

Gates 4, 9, 12 and Suites/Commonwealth Tower Lobby will open at 4 p.m. ET (two hours prior to kickoff). All other public gates open at 4:30 p.m. (90 mins prior).

Look for your assigned gate on your mobile ticket and enter Kroger Field there.

The Cat Walk , presented by Kentucky Select Chevy Dealers, is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET at Gate 1, along Talbott Todd Way, and at Gate 12.

Prepare for Gameday now! Be sure to access your mobile tickets and parking pass before arriving to the game. Save your tickets and parking pass to your phone’s digital wallet to avoid connectivity issues and to allow yourself time to troubleshoot and seek assistance if needed.

Bring your mask! Regardless of vaccination status, everyone will be required to wear a mask while visiting indoor areas within Kroger Field. Masks will not be required in the concourse areas or in the upper or lower seating bowls of the stadium as well as outside club seating and suites with the windows open if you are fully vaccinated. All fans are strongly encouraged to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, while not actively eating or drinking.

Gameday information is available at is available at UKathletics.com/GameDay.

Clear bags are required. Visit are required. Visit UKathletics.com/ClearBag for details.

The Game Day Assistance program enables fans to start a conversation with UK Athletics staff. Fans can text UK MESSAGE & SEAT LOCATION to 69050.

Gameday ticket office windows – Located between gates 9 and 10, opens four hours prior to kickoff and closes five minutes into the third quarter.

Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. ET.

