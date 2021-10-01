Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 4,118 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate below 10%

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,118 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 695,474 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.67% positivity rate, which is the first time it’s been below 10% since Aug. 3. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,089 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 34 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 8,804.

As of Friday, 1,900 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 553 are in the ICU, and 357 are on ventilators.

