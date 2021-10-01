Group uses horses to raise awareness of veteran suicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Veteran suicide is a national problem.

Statistics show that each day nearly 20 veterans take their lives and many more struggle with mental health and suicidal thoughts after returning from the service.

Friday morning, a group of eight veterans, who are trying to raise awareness, hopped on their horses to begin a 20-mile ride in remembrance.

The Trail to Zero Ride is an event put on by Brave Hearts, an organization that uses horse riding as a way to help soldiers readjust when they get done overseas.

“After I no longer could do it, I was essentially told I’m done. It’s time for you to retire and go off onto the next chapter of your life, but you get out and you’re not sure what the next chapter is,” said Army veteran Kyle Farberman. “The horses actually allow me to go into my head and do the reprogramming necessary for me to fit back into civilian life.”

The riders who took part in the ride all have their own experiences and why they ride, but, Friday, they also rode for specific service men and women who took their own lives so that they won’t be forgotten.

“Veterans will check out because they lost their purpose, they lost their direction, they lost their motivation to keep going, and doing this give me purpose, direction, and motivation. This is the reason why I’m still here,” Farberman said.

Riders we spoke with say they hope rides like this will help focus more attention on the issue.

