Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A soggy streak settles in soon

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The First day of October is here and it looks awesome.

We’ll avoid showers & thunderstorms again today. Our pattern stays dry and pretty mild through the afternoon and evening hours. Basically, it is a typical start to the month of October.

Our pattern will get wet this weekend. Most showers & storms will not happen until the late-evening hours. Most of what we see, during the onset, will be scattered around the region. There will be a whole lot of dry time on Saturday. It looks to become even more widespread on Sunday. I suspect that some of these might be a little on the heavy side.

