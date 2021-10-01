Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A soggy streak settles in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The First day of October is here and it looks awesome.

We’ll avoid showers & thunderstorms again today. Our pattern stays dry and pretty mild through the afternoon and evening hours. Basically, it is a typical start to the month of October.

Our pattern will get wet this weekend. Most showers & storms will not happen until the late-evening hours. Most of what we see, during the onset, will be scattered around the region. There will be a whole lot of dry time on Saturday. It looks to become even more widespread on Sunday. I suspect that some of these might be a little on the heavy side.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.