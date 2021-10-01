Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 10/03: Ky. Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashli Watts; Gov. Andy Beshear

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ashli Watts.

One of the biggest stories this last week in Kentucky was that Ford is building a nearly $6 billion car battery plant that will create 5,000 jobs. Even more jobs are expected from suppliers and other logistical operations that it will take to support the huge twin plants in Hardin County.

Many predict the impact will be felt statewide. There’s political credit to spread around-- the Democratic governor and the Republican-led legislature both played major roles.

What does it mean for the commonwealth? Kentucky Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ashli Watts joined us to react.

This week WKYT’s Sam Dick spoke with Governor Andy Beshear about the impact of the Ford battery plant.

