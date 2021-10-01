Advertisement

KYTC: KY-15 project aims to be done by Thanksgiving

KY 15 Update
KY 15 Update(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 85-million-dollar Kentucky Highway 15 project in Perry County is almost complete.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say the earth moving and barrier wall construction has been completed.

All that is left now is paving, signals and overhead lights, pavement markings and road signage.

“These are all things that typically are done in projects close to the end,” District 10 Spokesperson H.B. Elkins said. “So, we’re definitely in the home stretch.”

Elkins said the project has taken many turns, the most recent one towards the Hazard bypass near the Exxon gas station.

“The left turn there is closed because of some work to the drainage in the immediate structure there,” he said.

Elkins said if weather permits, the ramp from the Hal Rogers Parkway eastbound to KY-15 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“The eastbound Hal Rogers Parkway needing to access KY-15 can use Morton Boulevard across the hill by the hospital and then come out there at that new interchange,” he said. “They can access both directions of KY-15 then.”

Elkins said the ambitious construction is slated to be completed by the end of November.

“There may be some minor things that still have to be done that would result in maybe some lane closures or some delays, but we should have it substantially complete by Thanksgiving,” he said.

Elkins said he understands the public’s frustration.

“When this is complete, traffic will be free flowing all the way from the Hazard bypass to the Hal Rogers Parkway/KY-80 intersection,” he said.

Transportation leaders are feeling confident in that end goal.

“What’s done here will serve the traveling public for many, many years to come,” Elkins said. “There should not even be the need to think about any kind of editions or improvements for a few decades.”

Officials ask the community to hang on just a little while longer.

“So, we just ask the indulgence of the drivers for just a few more weeks and we should be good to go,” Elkins said.

Elkins said construction crews are hard at work and are just as anxious to see the project completed.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The time we are going through right now, if you don’t make a wise decision, you’ll end up...
Lexington restaurant owner reduces hours due to staff shortage
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Kentucky driver’s licenses, IDs can be renewed by mail starting Oct. 1
The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.
Coroner identifies two killed in Frankfort apartment building fire
Families are dealing with devastating losses after two people were killed in an apartment...
Repairs, investigation underway after deadly Frankfort fire
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election

Latest News

Weekend Forecast Outlook
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Our Dry Period Comes to an End
Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a barn in Winchester.
Crews battle large fire at a barn in Clark County
Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.
Scott Co. honors man who made sure football team safely got off school bus after it caught fire
The induction happens every five years to honor alumni who have made an impact in their...
UK inducts Judd, Still, others into 2020 class of Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Big Blue Madness tickets sell out in less than an hour