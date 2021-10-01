KYTC: KY-15 project aims to be done by Thanksgiving

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 85-million-dollar Kentucky Highway 15 project in Perry County is almost complete.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say the earth moving and barrier wall construction has been completed.

All that is left now is paving, signals and overhead lights, pavement markings and road signage.

“These are all things that typically are done in projects close to the end,” District 10 Spokesperson H.B. Elkins said. “So, we’re definitely in the home stretch.”

Elkins said the project has taken many turns, the most recent one towards the Hazard bypass near the Exxon gas station.

“The left turn there is closed because of some work to the drainage in the immediate structure there,” he said.

Elkins said if weather permits, the ramp from the Hal Rogers Parkway eastbound to KY-15 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

“The eastbound Hal Rogers Parkway needing to access KY-15 can use Morton Boulevard across the hill by the hospital and then come out there at that new interchange,” he said. “They can access both directions of KY-15 then.”

Elkins said the ambitious construction is slated to be completed by the end of November.

“There may be some minor things that still have to be done that would result in maybe some lane closures or some delays, but we should have it substantially complete by Thanksgiving,” he said.

Elkins said he understands the public’s frustration.

“When this is complete, traffic will be free flowing all the way from the Hazard bypass to the Hal Rogers Parkway/KY-80 intersection,” he said.

Transportation leaders are feeling confident in that end goal.

“What’s done here will serve the traveling public for many, many years to come,” Elkins said. “There should not even be the need to think about any kind of editions or improvements for a few decades.”

Officials ask the community to hang on just a little while longer.

“So, we just ask the indulgence of the drivers for just a few more weeks and we should be good to go,” Elkins said.

Elkins said construction crews are hard at work and are just as anxious to see the project completed.

