Lexington city leaders hold special meeting to deliberate on American Rescue Plan proposals

On Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council’s Committee of the Whole held a special meeting to deliberate on American Rescue Plan Act proposals.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Thursday, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council’s Committee of the Whole held a special meeting to deliberate on American Rescue Plan Act proposals.

Funding will be considered for 230 proposals which received the backing of at least one council member.

The special meeting set up subgroups to narrow down the field of projects, but it didn’t go without incident.

“The biggest thing in government for me is to allow due diligence and transparency to take place, and with due diligence, it takes time,” said Susan Lamb, who represents Lexington’s Fourth District.

Hoping to speed up the process, the initial plan was to be back within two weeks with final decisions. Lamb was the first of many to reject that idea.

“Three people cannot go through 65 or 70 proposals, in my professional opinion in any short time at all, it’s important to be methodical,” Lamb said.

The committee ultimately decided to meet next on Oct. 26. But with various criteria and the mayor’s recommendations to consider, it will still be a tall task.

“We don’t want the public to have gone through all this process and then feel like they were let down at the end, that nothing ever happened,” Lamb said.

Vice Mayor Steve Kay noted that nothing is off the table, and even proposals not in the list could be considered.

He added that there will be opportunity for public comment in the future.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
