Lexington woman competing on new Netflix show

Brandi Romines has gained popularity for her University of Kentucky themed cakes and other...
Brandi Romines has gained popularity for her University of Kentucky themed cakes and other whimsical creations.(Brandi Romines)
By Amber Philpott
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman and her cake baking talents will soon be on full display for all the world to see.

Brandi Romines has gained popularity for her University of Kentucky themed cakes and other whimsical creations. She is debuting on a new Netflix show this month called Baking Impossible and hoping her fellow Kentuckians will tune in to see her compete for the top prize.

The new show pairs seasoned bakers with engineers to create cakes built to be tested for taste and toughness.

“It’s different in that the challenges are extremely difficult, we are building things and they have to have engineering aspects,” said Brandi Romines.

WKYT’s Amber Philpott first introduced you to Romines in 2015. Her business Happy As a Lark Cakes has produced some memorable tasty treats. The lifelong UK fan and Harlan native’s cookies have been featured at Kroger Field.

Romines is sort of the unofficial cake lady to the university, baking up blue and white treats, including a national championship trophy cake.

That love for her cakes is on full display as she and her Sri Lankan partner compete on Baking Impossible.

Filmed during COVID, Romines said the competition was tough, but missing home was even tougher.

“It was a grind working, shooting for hours on end all day every day. We lived in a bubble, so I only saw the same room for 49 days,” said Romines.

Romines said the show is unlike anything you have seen before in a baking competition, but she is most proud of one aspect of the show.

“The diversity of the cast is probably my favorite part, we have people from Czechoslovakia, Cuba, Kentucky, Sri Lanka and Brazil,” said Romines.

Romines can’t say if she and her partner take home the top prize of $100,000, but she does say she hopes this exposure will help her share her talents with others.

“I would really love to move my business more toward online tutorials and teaching people how to bake, all of the stuff that I have learned just for being hands on. I don’t have any formal training and I didn’t go to culinary school,” said Romines.

The first six episodes of Baking Impossible hit Netflix October 26,2021.

Romines has already changed packaging on some of her cookies, because win or lose she can always say “as seen on Netflix’s Baking Impossible.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
