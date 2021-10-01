Advertisement

Ohio schools warned about ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge

The TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge follows September's so-called 'devious licks' challenge...
The TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge follows September's so-called 'devious licks' challenge that had students destroying bathrooms.(WRDW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio School Safety Center is warning schools and educators in the Buckeye state of a new TikTok challenge for October called “Slap a Teacher.”

In the challenge, students are encouraged to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault, according to an OSSC spokesperson.

The incident must be filmed or the challenge does not “count,” the spokesperson says.

School administrators are urged to work to inform parents of the trend in TikTok challenges and speak with students about the potential repercussions if they participate.

The October challenge follows a month of challenges being reported in Tri-State classrooms, some innocuous, others destructive.

Eight students in Boone County were cited on Sept. 18 in connection with the “devious licks” TikTok challenge in which students were encouraged to steal items and destroy bathrooms at their schools.

TikTok took steps to ban the viral challenge around the same time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.
Coroner identifies two killed in Frankfort apartment building fire
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Kentucky driver’s licenses, IDs can be renewed by mail starting Oct. 1
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear says official data now shows COVID-19 cases on the decline in Kentucky
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Latest News

Big Blue Madness tickets sell out in less than an hour
WATCH LIVE: Woodford County and West Jessamine face off in Versailles
A workforce in crisis— that’s how the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce describes issues facing the...
Report from Ky. Chamber of Commerce highlights workforce crisis in the commonwealth
Lexington woman competing on new Netflix show 'Baking Impossible'
WATCH | Lexington woman competing on new Netflix show 'Baking Impossible'
WKYT News at 5:30 PM (10/1/2021)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (10/1/2021)