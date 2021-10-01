Advertisement

Pike County instructional assistant dies from COVID-19, family urges others to get vaccinated

(Source: Associated Press)
By Lexington Herald Leader Staff and WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County school bus driver is urging people to get vaccinated after his sister died from complications from COVID-19.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Kimberly Williamson, who was an elementary substitute instructional assistant in the school system, lost her battle to the virus earlier this week. School officials said she most often worked at Feds Creek Elementary. She also did housekeeping at a hospital in Grundy, Virginia.

“I would encourage people to get the vaccine,” Brett Williamson, who had COVID at the same time as his sister but was vaccinated and recovered, told the newspaper. “She wasn’t vaccinated.”

Williamson, 46, a mother of two who was engaged to be married, had one grandchild and another on the way.

Her family said she had a pre-existing autoimmune disorder, which could have made her more susceptible to catching COVID.

“Everybody that knew her, they loved her,” Williamson said. “She always came to work with a smile and did anything she was asked to do.”

Officials with Kentucky 120 United say at least 49 public school employees, including three in Lee County alone, have died from the virus since the pandemic started.

You can read more about Kimberly Williamson here.

