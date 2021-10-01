Red Cross helping families, neighbors process Frankfort apartment fire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Families are dealing with devastating losses after two people were killed in an apartment complex fire in Frankfort Thursday. Several others were hurt.

The Red Cross is helping families and neighbors as they process what happened.

“As soon as we got back, we just seen flames... Just flames,” said Ibrahim Muhammed, who lives in the building.

Muhammed came home to see his apartment building on fire, and his neighbors and friends trying to get to safety.

“There was a girl on the top floor trying to jump out of a window. People were trying to catch her and she just fell,” Muhammed said.

Fire officials are still investigating what started the fire, saying it could take days to determine what started it. In the meantime, the Red Cross is coming to help neighbors not just with finding a place to stay, but also with grief.

“All these things can take a terrible toll on the mental of our clients as well as our responders,” said Zach Stokes with the Kentucky Region American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is offering their integrated client condolence team to families of the two who passed, helping as they make funeral arrangements and other business. It’s also available for their neighbors, like Muhammed.

“Then I hear two of my friends up top that stayed right across from me died. I see them every day. I’m only 23. They were 20 and 21,” Muhammed said.

It’s a hard loss to process that will take time to come to terms with.

“That’s why we try to be there for them. It doesn’t stop on day one, two, three. We’re with them for a longevity,” Stokes said.

The Red Cross said they are helping at least 11 people who lost their home in today’s fire.

