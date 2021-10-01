Repairs, investigation underway after deadly Frankfort fire

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is a somber day at the Fieldstone at Frankfort Apartments.

Crews are on-site, working to replace doors and windows that were destroyed by Thursday’s deadly fire.

The coroner also released the names of the two victims Friday morning. They were 21-year-old Zeph Rushin and 20-year-old Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker.

Miller walker was pronounced dead at the hospital. The coroner says Rushin died on the scene.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. Officials told us it started around 8:30 Thursday morning.

We spoke to Nia Meadows, who lives in one of the apartments. She says she almost overslept, but she was at work when her apartment went up in flames.

“A lot of emotions because this is my first ever apartment, like the first ever lease I signed, and it’s...it’s really heartbreaking and it’s heartbreaking that two people lost their lives over it,” Meadows said.

Meadows had two pets inside the apartment. Firefighters told her that her cats were hiding inside. They were able to rescue them and they’re now safe with their owner staying at a nearby hotel.

We’re told the person who was taken to the UofL Burn Center for treatment, David Gambrel, is in serious condition.

