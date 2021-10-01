Advertisement

Repairs, investigation underway after deadly Frankfort fire

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is a somber day at the Fieldstone at Frankfort Apartments.

Crews are on-site, working to replace doors and windows that were destroyed by Thursday’s deadly fire.

The coroner also released the names of the two victims Friday morning. They were 21-year-old Zeph Rushin and 20-year-old Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker.

The coroner also released the names of the two victims Friday morning. They were 21-year-old...
The coroner also released the names of the two victims Friday morning. They were 21-year-old Zeph Rushin and 20-year-old Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker.(WKYT)

Miller walker was pronounced dead at the hospital. The coroner says Rushin died on the scene.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. Officials told us it started around 8:30 Thursday morning.

We spoke to Nia Meadows, who lives in one of the apartments. She says she almost overslept, but she was at work when her apartment went up in flames.

“A lot of emotions because this is my first ever apartment, like the first ever lease I signed, and it’s...it’s really heartbreaking and it’s heartbreaking that two people lost their lives over it,” Meadows said.

Meadows had two pets inside the apartment. Firefighters told her that her cats were hiding inside. They were able to rescue them and they’re now safe with their owner staying at a nearby hotel.

We’re told the person who was taken to the UofL Burn Center for treatment, David Gambrel, is in serious condition.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.
Coroner identifies two killed in Frankfort apartment building fire
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear says official data now shows COVID-19 cases on the decline in Kentucky
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
Kentuckians will now have three ways of renewing their license and ID cards: in person, online,...
Kentucky driver’s licenses, IDs can be renewed by mail starting Oct. 1

Latest News

The Trail to Zero Ride is an event put on by Brave Hearts, an organization that uses horse...
Group uses horses to raise awareness of veteran suicide
COVID-19 is still having an impact on nursing homes, but it’s not as bad as it was before,...
Vaccines, monoclonal antibodies helping keep COVID-19 under control in Ky. nursing homes
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election