WATCH LIVE: Woodford County and West Jessamine face off in Versailles

By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Watch live at 7:30 p.m. Friday night as Woodford County and West Jessamine face off in week six of the high school football season.

The Yellow Jackets have been feeling pretty good about themselves so far rattling off five straight wins to start the season. Their opponent tonight, West Jessamine, has a few ideas of their own in slowing down the Stingers’ offensive show.

The Jackets have defeated the Colts the last three seasons with all of those games held in Versailles and that’s where tonight’s showdown is as well.

