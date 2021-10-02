Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another active pattern takes over

While not every day will be a complete washout, an active pattern will stay around through much...
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying a stretch of drier weather the past few days, we are now heading into a more active pattern, with showers and storms taking over.

For the evening and night ahead, we’ll have isolated to scattered showers that will then begin to increase through the overnight hours. For temperatures, we’ll be on the mild side through this evening, falling through the 70s, and then by tonight, 60s will show up. Gusty winds will be around at times as well through this evening and tonight.

By Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will continue to increase throughout the day, becoming more widespread by the afternoon and evening. We’ll also have a low-end severe threat as storms move through, with the main threats being gusty and strong winds. We’ll see heavy showers outside of any severe threat that could create some localized high water issues. Temperatures on Sunday will only reach into the mid to lower-70s.

Our active pattern will stay with us through next week, but not every day will be washout conditions. Showers will decrease through Monday and become more scattered on Tuesday. Then another system will roll in by the middle of the week and potentially the end of the week, so we’ll have some dry periods with scattered rain chances between systems. Temperatures will stay more on the Fall side throughout next week, with highs staying in the mid to lower-70s.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

