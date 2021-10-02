Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Our Dry Period Comes to an End

Saturday’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Outlook
Weekend Forecast Outlook
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! Our nice dry weather pattern is finally coming to an end. Some of you will see some showers and storms roll in later into the evening, but the better rain chances come in tomorrow.

Waking up this morning, temps stay in the mid to upper 50s across central and eastern Kentucky. Mostly clear skies prevail, but some clouds will move in and slowly build up throughout the day. This is all because we have a slow-moving upper-level low off to our west, that will slowly bring moisture towards us with a south-southwest flow. Depending on cloud cover today some will stay in the upper 70s (likely in central Kentucky) and some could get into the low 80s (likely in eastern Kentucky). I think the showers will meander in after sunset. They will be scattered, but if you are heading to the UK vs. Florida football game this evening you may want to bring a rain poncho or an umbrella for later on.

Sunday looks to be the wettest day of the upcoming week ahead, and that says a lot about the rain chances for the week. Scattered showers and storms with some heavy downpours are likely throughout the day. It won’t be an all-out washout-- but you should keep your rain gear handy into the day and week. Temps will drop back to the low 70s. The week ahead features rain chances each day with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s, until this low finally scoots on out.

I hope you all have a great Caturday and an even better weekend:)

