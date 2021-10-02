Advertisement

Bryan Station defends home turf with 40-22 win over Henry Clay

By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station scored 26 unanswered points in the first half on Friday night, on their way to a 40-22 win over Henry Clay.

Bryan Station amassed 479 yards of total offense, including 343 yards through the air.

With the win, Bryan Station improves to 5-1 overall, while Henry Clay drops to 0-6.

