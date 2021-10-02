Crash delays traffic on interstate in Rowan County
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -I-64 in Rowan County is partially closed after a semi overturned.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it happened at the 144-mile marker of westbound I-64 about seven miles before Morehead.
They expect the road to be closed for a few more hours. All westbound traffic on the interstate is being detoured at Exit 156 to U.S. 60, Kentucky 32 through Morehead.
Backups and delays in the area are likely.
