Crash delays traffic on interstate in Rowan County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -I-64 in Rowan County is partially closed after a semi overturned.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it happened at the 144-mile marker of westbound I-64 about seven miles before Morehead.

They expect the road to be closed for a few more hours. All westbound traffic on the interstate is being detoured at Exit 156 to U.S. 60, Kentucky 32 through Morehead.

Backups and delays in the area are likely.

