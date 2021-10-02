Crews battle large fire at a barn in Clark County
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a barn in Winchester.
Officials said the call came in just before 7 p.m. Friday, near Gentry Lane and Jones Nursery Road.
Fire officials said the barn and attached apartment are destroyed.
At last check, there are no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.