Georgetown veterans remember those killed on Mogadishu Mile

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Nex week is the 28th anniversary of the Mogadishu Mile.

In October of 1993, 19 soldiers were killed in Mogadishu, Somalia. Saturday morning, an event hoped to honor these heroes and support wounded veterans right here in the Commonwealth.

Trampus Miller and retired First Sergeant Greg Baker are reuniting in military fashion. They’ll be a part of a team, heading through an obstacle course at Queenslake farm in Georgetown.

But the true reason for the reunion is deeper.

It’s to remember the 19 heroes lost during the Mogadishu Mile in 1993. It’s also to raise money for wounded veterans, a cause personal for Miller who lost one of his legs in Iraq. The two men also lost friend and medic William McMillan III.

The event is fundraising for the Three Ranger Foundation and Kentucky Wounded Heroes.

Chuck Reed, director of Kentucky Wounded Heroes, explains the organization is volunteer-based.

“No matter where you’re at, if someone is down and out, you don’t leave them behind, period,” Reed says.

For Miller and Baker, the magnitude of the day isn’t lost. They’ll picture fallen heroes, like McMillan, pushing them every step of the way.

“To keep them alive the best way we can, and this is one way that we can help do that,” Miller says.

In addition to the 19 US soldiers killed in the Mogadishu Mile, 73 were wounded. The event was depicted in the 2001 movie “Black Hawk Down.”

