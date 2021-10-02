Advertisement

‘I deserve it:’ Covington man convicted of assaulting baby boy

Darion Dietrich
Courtney King
Oct. 1, 2021
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A Kenton County jury on Friday convicted a man on charges of assaulting and abusing an infant.

The infant had to have part of his skull surgically removed in the aftermath of the assault on Feb. 28, 2020 at a house on Tando Way Drive.

“It’s very difficult to wrap your head around how an adult could do this to an infant,” Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders said.

Darion Dietrich, the man convicted on Tuesday, was romantically involved with the boy’s mother, Renee Trenkamp, at the time of the assault.

Trenkamp left the 10-month-old in Dietrich’s care while she went out to lunch. Within minutes of her sitting down, Dietrich called saying the baby wasn’t acting right.

First responders found the infant unconscious and unresponsive and transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Doctors were initially unsure the boy would survive due to the injuries, some of which were the result of the 10-month old having been shaken.

The boy spent several weeks in the hospital and had several surgeries. Doctors were able to save his life.

Dietrich told police he’d left the infant on the bed after changing a diaper, then went to check on food in the kitchen. When he returned, Dietrich claimed, the child was on the floor.

Physicians who reviewed photographic evidence of the bed and the carpet said the injuries sustained by the infant weren’t consistent with Dietrich’s story.

“Children don’t suffer massive brain injuries when they fall off a bed,” Sanders said. This would have been more of along the lines of a car accident or falling off a roof, something like that.”

Dietrich also didn’t call 911 immediately after the injuries.

“They found [he] had sent his [Trenkamp] a text message that said, ‘If they do take me to jail, I deserve it,’” Sanders said. “That text message, as it turns out, was sent an hour before the police were ever even called.”

The toddler is now with a foster family because Trenkamp kept contacting Dietrich while the case was open.

“They have not left his side,” Sanders said of the foster couple. “They’ve cared for him, taken him back to the hospital countless times.”

The jury recommended 15 years in prison for Dietrich.

The judge has final say in Dietrich’s sentence. A sentencing hearing will take place on Dec. 7.

