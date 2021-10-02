Advertisement

Madison Central escapes with 21-19 win over Pikeville

Indians win their fifth straight beating Class ‘A’ heavyweight
By Brian Milam
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) – Madison Central used a solid defense early and big time passes to quickly build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and then the Indians hung on for a 21-19 win over Class ‘A’ power Pikeville.

The Indians held the Panthers on 4th and 1 on Pikeville’s first possession and then Brock Eads picked off an Isaac McNamee pass on the second possession.

Hagan Harrison connected with Jayden West immediately following those turnovers with both long passes leading to touchdown runs from Kenyatta Hardge and Brady Hensley.  Hensley had one more TD in the second quarter.

The Panthers got on the board midway through the second quarter on an Isaac McNamee 5-yard run to cut the lead to 14-7.

Pikeville trailed 21-7 before mounting a rally.  Jacob Rogers connected on a pair of field goals to cut the deficit to 21-13.  With ten minutes to go in the game, McNamee hooked up with Wade Hensley on a 8-yard TD pass but the 2-point conversion failed and it was 21-19 Central.

It stayed that way throughout, but with :31 left, Rogers would come up short on a 38-yard field goal attempt.

