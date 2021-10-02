Advertisement

Pike County town hosts ‘Hoptoberfest’ with games, music, and more

Along with dozens of craft beers, Hoptoberfest brings fun for everyone with live music from local bands as well as games.
Along with dozens of craft beers, Hoptoberfest brings fun for everyone with live music from local bands as well as games.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville hosted ‘Hoptoberfest’ on Oct. 2 with more than 50 different beers from local and statewide breweries on tap to sample and find something to tickle your tastebuds.

“There’s a great selection. Everything from the darks, porters, stouts, all the way down to your hazies, we’ve got ciders and lagers,” said Hoptoberfest board member Grondall Potter “If you talk to someone at a table or to one of us, they’re going to tell you what’ll suit your palate.”

Not only did the event offer dozens and dozens of brews, but it also offered some local music.

“We’ve got a lot going on,” said Appalachian Wireless Arena Senior Director of Sales and Marketing Josh Kesler. “Jason England & the Fatal Cool Kinfolk, they’re going to be on stage. This is a fun event. We just had the first pour with the mayor and there’s definitely plenty of brews to choose from.”

This event, and many others like it, offer a small taste of normalcy during a pandemic that has caused many to avoid going out and having fun.

“This is getting back to that normalcy, this is letting folks see that things are safe again, it’s exciting, it’s fun,” said Kesler, “people are tired of being inside from the pandemic, we still have to keep it safe, but it’s important for people to enjoy themselves as well.”

Hoptoberfest was scheduled for 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Kesler said the event was a hit with locals and everyone seemed to have a great time.

